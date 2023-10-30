Rare ‘Ghost Of The Forest’ Albino Deer Caught On Video

I’ve got some more rare footage for ya, ladies and gentlemen — whiteout style.

A Tennessee couple got extraordinarily lucky and managed to see a rare “ghost of the forest” albino deer not once, not twice, but three times last week at their residence.

“I knew it was so rare, and it was just so beautiful. I was like more people need to see this,” Abbey Cabler of Spring Hill told the USA TODAY Network, so she decided to record the gorgeous animal to provide the Daily Caller’s Andrew Powell with some great blogging content (okay, I made up that last part).

Abbey and her husband, Trevor, also decided to name the deer “Casper,” this because of it being white, albinos normally being called the “ghost of the forest” and Halloween being so close.

Just check out this beaut:

Man, that’s a pretty boy.

Usually, deer are an annoyance. I’m sure we would all agree with that. They cause problems on the road, they eat our gardens, they spread disease, it’s why we have hunting season. Plus, who doesn’t like a little deer meat?

But it’s funny how this deer is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum, that’s what being exotic will get you.

It’s like cars … nobody really gives an ish about your Honda Accord, but everybody’s all eyes on that Lamborghini Murciélago. Well, unless you’re in Miami where there’s a Lambo and Ferrari on every corner, then nobody cares about that either, but you get my point! (RELATED: Rome Infested With Hornets Whose Powerful Stings Are Putting People On Crutches: REPORT)

The rare “ghost of the forest” albino deer … such a dope ass creature.