Doocy Presses John Kirby To Say Whether Antisemitic Protesters Are ‘Domestic Terrorists’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House national security spokesperson John Kirby to say whether antisemitic protesters across the U.S. are “domestic terrorists.”

Antisemitism has surged across the U.S. as Americans in favor of Palestine engage in protests and blame Israel for the terrorist group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish state. Some protesters have chanted hateful slogans, including “f*ck the Jews” and “f*ck Israel,” and some have presented swastikas. (RELATED: Reports Of Antisemitic Threats Tick Up In Wake Of Hamas Terrorist Attacks)

“The people in this country making violent antisemitic threats, are they domestic terrorists?” Doocy asked at Tuesday’s press briefing.

“I don’t know about classifying people as domestic terrorists for that, I mean, that’s really a question better left to law enforcement. I’m not aware that there’s been such a characterization of that,” Kirby said.

Doocy then cited the FBI saying an ongoing war in the Middle East raises the risk of an attack on the U.S. “to a whole other level.” He questioned Kirby on the possibility of whether there could currently be a terrorist on U.S. soil after crossing over the southern border. (RELATED: ‘Are They Extremists?’: Doocy Asks KJP If Pro-Palestine Protesters Are Held To The Same Standard As ‘MAGA’ Republicans)

“Peter, we are always concerned about the potential presence on U.S soil of terrorists coming from a war overseas,” Kirby answered. “That’s something we’re always worried about.”

“But, there was a bulletin last week, the CBP [Customs and Border Protection] in San Diego said militants associated with the Israel-Hamas war may be potentially encountered at the southwest border. So is there any heartburn around that? 600,000 known got-aways, just in the last fiscal year. Is there any heartburn about leaving the border in such a condition that one of those 600,000 could be a terrorist?” Doocy asked.

Kirby assured him the administration is “constantly monitoring” the entry of any individual who could potentially cause Americans harm. He said President Joe Biden has called on Congress to approve additional funding to be allocated to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Is it possible that someone who wants to commit a terrorist attack during a time of elevated threat crossed the southern border into the United States already?” Doocy continued.

“I couldn’t possibly answer that question, Peter. All I can do, is tell you we have remained vigilant to that potential threat,” Kirby said.

Border crossings have surged since Biden assumed office in January 2021, with apprehensions exceeding 2.4 million in fiscal year 2023, according to CBP data.