Reports Of Antisemitic Threats Tick Up In Wake Of Hamas Terrorist Attacks

Antisemitic threats in the United States have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, according to the FBI.

Following the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, protesters across the U.S. have rallied in support of Palestine and claimed that Israel intends to commit “genocide” on Gaza. Swastikas have appeared across the nation — especially in left-leaning cities like San Francisco and New York City — and committee meetings in the San Francisco Bay area had to temporarily shutter their public comment opportunities because of the flood of antisemitic hate speech, USA Today reported. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Org Kicks Jewish Reporter Out Of ‘Interfaith’ Event, Threatens To Call Police)

FBI Director Christopher Wray noted in a speech Saturday that there is “no question” that there has been a rise in reports of antisemitic threats across the nation since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Schools in Cincinnati, Ohio, reported 10 antisemitic attacks between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, including six incidents that took place on one day alone, according to WLWT5 CBS.

Residents in Orange, California, reported antisemitic flyers on cars across the city on Oct. 10, KTLA5, a local news network, reported. Several swastikas and antisemitic slurs were spray-painted in a playground and on a truck in St. Louis as well, according to KSDK News, a local news outlet.

Online calls for violence against Jewish people across the globe have increased 1,200% since Oct. 8, The Journalism Post reported.

San Francisco- startling antisemitic threats found in the middle of the city this weekend. “Death to Israel”

“Death to Zionism”

“Kill a settler” pic.twitter.com/r340q70GXL — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 16, 2023

Pro-Hamas protesters were forced out of a Chicago city council meeting on Friday after interrupting a vote on a measure introduced by Alderman Debra Silverstein that condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel, The Chicago Tribune reported. The group yelled phrases like, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Silverstein, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

“It’s [Hamas is] not a terrorist organization,” Hekmat Zeidan, a pro-Hamas protester in San Diego, told Fox5 News. “It’s a freedom fighting group that was changed and taken away from us.”

“Hamas is a movement,” Karem Abdulah, a pro-Hamas protester in Fresno, California, told Fox26 News. “They’re trying to liberate Palestinians out of the misery that they live in Gaza.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

