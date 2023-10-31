EIHA Makes Neck Guards Mandatory After Adam Johnson’s Tragic Death

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) is changing its rules after Adam Johnson’s tragic death, now implicating a mandate that all players must wear neck guards beginning in January.

“[T]he safety of our players must take precedence above all else,” the organization said in a statement announcing its decision Monday.

“We are firmly committed to our obligation to exhaust every possible means to ensure that a tragic incident of this nature never befalls our sport again,” the EIHA said.

The new rule comes nearly 48 hours after the death of Adam Johnson, who succumbed to injuries he suffered when a skate slashed him in the throat during an on-ice collision.

Officials from EIHA originally labeled the incident as “a freak accident;” however, South Yorkshire Police later said they’re still investigating the situation, according to TMZ.

Johnson was only 29 years old when he died.

The EIHA said it’s issuing a “strong recommendation” that players wear neck guards in 2023 as well, despite them being optional for the rest of the season.

The hockey organization said the mandate would have been instituted instantly if not for supply issues. (RELATED: Gruesome Video Shows Hockey Player Killed After Opponent Slashes His Neck With Skate)

“It is unacceptable for any player to lose their life while playing sport,” the EIHA said. “Our responsibility is not only to avert the recurrence of such a heart-breaking accident, but also to pre-emptively address other foreseeable incidents in the future.”