Hockey Player Dies After Reportedly Suffering Neck Cut From Opponent’s Skate

A Minnesota-born professional ice hockey player died after sustaining a slash to the neck from an opponent’s skate during a competitive match held Saturday in north-central England, Sky News reported.

Adam Johnson, 29, “tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” his team, the Nottingham Panthers, said. The Panthers were “truly devastated” and “heartbroken” and “would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time,” the statement noted.

The incident occurred at the derby Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in South Yorkshire, about 165 miles north of London, Sky News reported.

“Two players … bumped into each other. The Sheffield player clearly got knocked off his feet and his skate when up and slit [Johnson’s] throat. I’ve never seen that amount of blood come out of anyone at any sort of pace. It is one of the grimmest things I’ve ever seen at a sports event,” Christian Bennett, a journalist for The Guardian present at the match, said, per his outlet.

Johnson rallied and reportedly tried to resume skating but soon collapsed, Bennett added. Many of the 8,000 fans — including children — reportedly wept at the gory sight, per the outlet.

Players from both teams surrounded Johnson before protective screens were erected around him as he received treatment, the BBC reported. Johnson was reportedly then transported to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, per the outlet.

The game abruptly ended. (RELATED: Airport Worker Dies On The Job In Freak Forklift Accident)

The Elite Ice Hockey League confirmed the incident, postponed subsequent matches and directed fans to the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) mental health support services, per the outlet.

“Everyone at the Steelers send [sic] their condolences to Adam Johnson’s partner, family & team mates,” Sheffield Steelers said.

Adam Johnson Ice hockey Injury. This was kung-fu kick by the guy in red. RIP pic.twitter.com/CzF8XDG53T — Jimi (@Jamesmk2010) October 29, 2023

Pennsylvania-based Pittsburgh Penguins and Sweden’s Malmö Redhawks, two of Johnson’s former teams, also grieved the loss.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will miss him dearly and will never ever forget him,” the Panthers said in a statement.