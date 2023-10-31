North Carolina Seizes $170,000 Worth Of Drug-Laced Candy, Snacks Ahead Of Halloween

North Carolina authorities seized $170,000 worth of drug-laced candy and snacks ahead of Halloween, CBS 17 reported.

The THC-laced candy and snacks were seized around the eastern region of the state in a targeted law enforcement operation led by the North Carolina Secretary of State, according to CBS 17.

Counterfeit brands included Skittles, Fritos, AirHeads and Oreos, according to the outlet. Weapons and other drugs were also seized with the disguised edibles, CBS 17 reported.

“These THC-infused edibles are packaged using counterfeit snack brands that are particularly popular with children and teenager,” Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall said, according to CBS 17. “This growing trend is dangerous for our communities and it’s important to raise the overall awareness of this issue with parents and all residents around North Carolina.”

Most of the drug-laced goodies were found in vape and tobacco shops near high schools and colleges, the outlet reported. Packaging resembled regular food, featuring labels with cartoon characters and other images attractive to children. (RELATED: Truly Frightening: Halloween Candy Inflation May Be Scaring American Shoppers)

Eight search warrants were conducted, and 24 suspects consented to searches. Secretary of State agents partnered with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and multiple police departments, including those in Scotland Neck, Tarboro and N.C. Central University. Other agencies included the N.C. Alcohol and Law Enforcement Division, the N.C. Department of Revenue Drug Tax Unit, the Consumer Brands Association, Vaudra International and Homeland Security, CBS 17 noted.