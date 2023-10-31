Protesters Completely Derail Senate Hearing, Shouting Over Blinken About Palestinian Children

Protesters immediately derailed a Senate hearing on Tuesday as Secretary of State Antony Blinken attempted to deliver his opening statement.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators painted their hands red and sat in the back of the room. As Blinken began his opening statement, a protester began screaming about Palestinian children.

“Save the children now! Save the children of Gaza!” the demonstrator yelled. “Save the children of Gaza! Ceasefire now! Where is your pride America?”

Security appeared to remove the protester from the room, allowing Blinken to briefly continue his opening statement. But after just a few seconds, a woman rose holding a pink-bordered sign with a pro-Palestine slogan and yelled, “Stop the brutal, brutal massacre in Gaza!” (RELATED: Pro-Palestine Protesters Reportedly ‘Shut Down’ American Office Of Israeli Defense Contractor, Clash With Police)

Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray then suspended the hearing until the protesters were cleared from the room.

As security laid hands on her, the woman continued to deliver her message, shouting, “Shame on you all! The world is crying for a ceasefire! The American people don’t want to support this brutal war!” Meanwhile, a cluster of around 10 other protesters silently raised their painted hands, before a larger group stood and began shouting, holding up the entire hearing.

“Ceasefire now, ceasefire now, ceasefire now!” the woman yelled as she was escorted from the room, at which point Murray prompted Blinken to continue.

Many American protesters have protested in support of Palestine and have even blamed Israel for Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack, which killed the highest number of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust.

President Joe Biden’s administration has opposed a ceasefire and supports Israel’s right to self-defense, but U.S. officials have also urged Israel to delay a ground invasion and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Hamas has released four American hostages as of Tuesday. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said less than ten Americans are being held hostage in Gaza, but would not specify the exact number.