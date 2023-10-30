Pro-Palestine Protesters Reportedly ‘Shut Down’ American Office Of Israeli Defense Contractor, Clash With Police

Pro-Palestine protesters reportedly “shut down” Israel-based arms company Elbit Systems, according to videos posted by Palestine Action US.

Video posted to Twitter by Palestine Action shows police confronting the protesters in a chaotic scene Monday morning. Nine arrests were made in connection to the incident, Robert Goulston, director of communications for the Cambridge Police Department, confirmed to the Daily Caller. Cambridge police noted that a press release will be made available to the public shortly.

“Palestine Actionists shut down Elbit Systems in Boston. Multiple arrests made. Business is completely halted!” Palestine Action US wrote on Twitter.

🚨 BREAKING: Palestine Actionists shut down Elbit Systems in Boston. Multiple arrests made. Business is completely halted! pic.twitter.com/ayJgWpo7jM — Palestine Action US (@Pal_ActionUS) October 30, 2023

Videos show protesters shouting obscenities and chanting slogans at police officers on the scene, The Independent reported. The videos appeared to show police arresting alleged rioters against the backdrop of local businesses in the surrounding area.

Among other slogans, the protestors can be heard chanting “Elbit Systems has got to go,” and one protester reportedly told the police they “are defending genocide of children,” The Independent reported. The protesters reportedly breached barricades and alleged that they were pepper sprayed by police.

Arrests in the US after multiple people knock down the barricades protecting Israel’s largest weapons firm, who arm the genocide of the Palestinian people #ShutElbitDown @Pal_ActionUS pic.twitter.com/PnxsCDEF6R — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) October 30, 2023

Elbit Systems’ website describes the company as “a leading global source of innovative, technology based systems for diverse defense and commercial applications.” The Independent reported that Pro-Palestine protestors threw red paint on the business earlier this month. (RELATED: ‘Payback’: Israel Expands Ground OPerations Against Hamas, Official Says)

Elbit Systems did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.