‘Credibility Has Been Destroyed’: Ron Johnson Absolutely Lights Into FBI’s Wray Over Hunter Biden

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson slammed FBI Director Christopher Wray over the agency’s handling of the Hunter Biden investigation.

Johnson read excerpts of a letter Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, which alleged the FBI engaged in “political bias” related to the investigation into Hunter Biden.

“The problem I have is I simply cannot trust what the FBI is providing me, and I don’t say that with any joy in my heart,” Johnson said. “That’s a travesty. The American people want to believe and have trust in the FBI. We want credibility, integrity restored to the institution, but Director Wray, you have not done that since assuming office, and I can go through a long laundry list of the reasons why that trust has been violated. I don’t have it right now.”

“I’m happy to sit down and meet with you and go over these things in detail, but I would say, because ask me, ‘What can we do to restore trust?’ Start being transparent,” the Wisconsin senator continued.

Wray disputed Johnson’s claim regarding the public’s distrust of the agency by arguing there has been a large increase in those applying to be special agents. He said the agency carries itself with “integrity and professionalism,” as well as “selflessness and rigor.”

“I do not accept the characterization of our performance in this particular case —” Wray said.

“That’s not how I characterized it,” Johnson said. “I’m talking about partisanship at the top with some specific partisan actors,” Johnson interrupted. “I said the vast majority of the 33,000 are people with integrity.” (RELATED: ‘Indefensible’: Sen. Hawley Presses FBI Director Christopher Wray On Fleeing Hearing About Hunter Biden)

“And the idea that I, as a Republican appointee, I’m a lifelong Republican, am biased in the way that you are describing makes absolutely no sense,” Wray said.

“I’m happy to read you chapter and verse of all the reasons why that credibility has been destroyed,” Johnson concluded.

Two whistleblowers with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) alleged the DOJ slow-walked criminal investigations into Hunter Biden related to him allegedly failing to pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018. Grassley’s letter to Wray and Garland in July 2022 demanded information about whistleblower allegations claiming the FBI downplayed Hunter’s “criminal financial and related activity” ahead of the 2020 presidential election.