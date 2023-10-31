Locals Treated To Spectacular Display After Truck Crashes Into Trailer Carrying $100,000 Worth Of Fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semi-truck and a parked pickup truck created an hour-long scene display as an estimated $100,000 worth of fireworks exploded last week.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near Hope, British Columbia, when a semi-trailer traveling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway collided with a parked pickup truck towing a full trailer of fireworks, according to CTV News. Due to the impact of the crash, the fireworks, which were estimated by Raws Alerts to be worth $100,000, were “ignited,” causing them to go off. (RELATED: Tarantula Causes Traffic Accident In Death Valley National Park)

“The pickup truck was in the ditch on fire and the semi went off to his right and hit this big boulder,” bystander Chantal Shaw told CTV News.

🚨#WATCH: As Semi-Truck Crashes Into Trailer Loaded with $100,000 Worth of Fireworks exploded causing a spectacular display 📌#Hope | #Canada

⁰Canada officials say a pickup truck with a trailer had pulled over on the side of the highway when it was struck from behind by a… pic.twitter.com/PMQLomLBlg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 31, 2023

By the time Shaw had arrived on the scene, the pick-up truck had caught fire and was “nothing but a burned shell,” she told the outlet.

A video was quickly posted online showing the spectacular display for remaining drivers on the highway. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Crashes Car Through Fence At Maine Airport And Starts Driving Next To Runway)

“Obviously, the fireworks were quite the display to passerby motorists,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Carmen Kiener stated, according to CBC.

Luckily both drivers escaped their cars, however the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Kiener. Canadian officials stated that a police investigation determining the cause of the crash is ongoing, according to CBC.