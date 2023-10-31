Video Shows Activist Throwing Palestine-Colored Rats Into McDonald’s

A pro-Palestine activist threw bins of Palestinian flag-colored rats into a McDonald’s to protest the fast food chain’s support for Israel.

Video posted to social media shows a man releasing red, white and green painted rodents inside the restaurant in Birmingham, U.K., according to The Messenger. The video appears to have originally been posted to TikTok by @amirroyal_1, though the account has since been deleted.

Palestinian activist throws live mice covered in the colors of the Palestinian flag into a McDonald’s in the UK. McDonald’s has been a target of pro-Palestinian activists as the restaurant chain has been giving free meals to IDF soldiers. pic.twitter.com/c4pCRKty1D — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 30, 2023

“Free fucking Palestine,” the activist, who appeared to be wearing a Palestinian flag on his head, screams as he exits the eatery.

The live rats frightened customers, who were shown jumping out of the way in shock, the outlet reported. The gloved suspect drove a vehicle with the license plate “Pallstn” affixed to its back bumper.

A graphic superimposed over the end of the video called for a “targetted [sic] boycott” of Starbucks, Disney+ and McDonald’s. The graphic accused Disney of pledging $2 million in humanitarian aid to Israel, Starbucks of suing its union for vocally supporting Palestine and McDonald’s of offering free meals to Israeli soldiers. (RELATED: ‘Are They Extremists?’: Doocy Asks KJP If Pro-Palestinian Protesters Are Held To The Same Standard As ‘MAGA’ Republicans)

The fast-food franchise’s branches in Oman and Pakistan posted statements earlier in October claiming that the decision to provide free McDonald’s meals to Israel Defense Forces soldiers was made by “a locally-owned Israeli enterprise” and lacked “the approval or direction of the international company.”