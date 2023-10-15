McDonald’s Contradicts Itself On Israel-Hamas Attacks, Denies ‘Political Involvement’

McDonald’s appeared to contradict itself multiple times over its corporate position on the Israel-Hamas attacks after announcing it would be giving free food to Israeli soldiers.

The fast food franchise’s branches in Oman and Pakistan then posted statements on X (formerly Twitter) distancing themselves from the restaurant’s Israeli initiative.

the mcdonald’s universe is in a state of disarray pic.twitter.com/zSW8tcgcZR — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 14, 2023

“We also would like to confirm that McDonald’s Corporation is a listed company, owned by millions of shareholders from around the world, including Arabs and Muslims,” McDonald’s Oman said. “McDonald’s corporation never interferes in politics and always adheres to absolute neutrality.”

McDonald's Pakistan released a similar statement, emphasizing their restaurants are "not affiliated with McDonald's operations in Israel, which is a locally-owned Israeli enterprise." The Pakistani branch also noted that the Israeli company is a "separate entity" from that overseeing the 81 restaurants in Pakistan.

McDonald’s Oman referred to McDonald’s Israel’s donation of meals as a “private act” that lacked “the approval or direction of the international company.” The Omani company said it “[stands] with Gaza” and asked “God Almighty” to protect “all Arab and Muslim countries from all the evil and hate.”

“We do not engage in any form of political involvement,” McDonald’s Pakistan said. “Our dedication is solely to delivering the McDonald’s experience you love and trust.”

Hamas, an Islamic terror group, launched rocket attacks into Israel at daybreak Oct. 7. Since then, Israel has declared war on Hamas as hundreds of Israelis were murdered, thousands injured and an unknown number have been kidnapped, according to reports.