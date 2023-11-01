REPORT: Video Shows Former Arizona Cardinals Exec Bill Bidwill Jr. Bloodied After Alleged Fight With His Wife

Bill Bidwill Jr. — who is a former executive for the Arizona Cardinals and the brother of the NFL franchise’s owner, Michael Bidwell — was left bloodied after an alleged fight with his wife earlier in 2023, TMZ reports, citing police footage.

The June 9 footage, shared by TMZ on Nov. 1, shows officers responding to Bill’s home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, at around 6:00 p.m. after receiving a domestic violence report, TMZ reported. Authorities immediately came in contact with Bill, who was seemingly bleeding from his face at an incredible rate.

Caught on Paradise Valley Police Department body cameras, Bill can be heard in the clip alleging his wife, Nicole Bidwill, beat him up after an argument about carpet installation.

“She was very upset at me,” Bill told police as he appeared to use a towel to consistently wipe blood from his head.

WATCH: