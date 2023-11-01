REPORT: Video Shows Former Arizona Cardinals Exec Bill Bidwill Jr. Bloodied After Alleged Fight With His Wife

Bill Bidwill Jr. — who is a former executive for the Arizona Cardinals and the brother of the NFL franchise’s owner, Michael Bidwell — was left bloodied after an alleged fight with his wife earlier in 2023, TMZ reports, citing police footage.
The June 9 footage, shared by TMZ on Nov. 1, shows officers responding to Bill’s home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, at around 6:00 p.m. after receiving a domestic violence report, TMZ reported. Authorities immediately came in contact with Bill, who was seemingly bleeding from his face at an incredible rate.
Caught on Paradise Valley Police Department body cameras, Bill can be heard in the clip alleging his wife, Nicole Bidwill, beat him up after an argument about carpet installation.
“She was very upset at me,” Bill told police as he appeared to use a towel to consistently wipe blood from his head.
“I’m sitting on the couch, and she’s screaming at me. And I was trying to not escalate because she has a very bad temper,” Bill said, according to the clip. “And then she started hitting me, and I just started defending myself.”
“That cut me here,” Bill told an officer, alleging Nicole grabbed him and was “just beating the shit out of me” as he was trying to get away.
Police reportedly booked Nicole on an assault charge, despite Bill saying he didn’t want her to be arrested, according to TMZ.
“Two weeks ago, Nicole Kugler Bidwill was involved in an incident that resulted in her arrest,” the Cardinals said in a statement following the incident. “This is a difficult time for their family but her husband and children love her very much and are thankful that she is currently receiving the help she needs. They ask that their family’s privacy be respected as they deal with this challenging personal situation.”