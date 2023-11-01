Las Vegas Raiders Making Huge Quarterback Change Amid Management Shakeup. Is This The End Of An Era?

It appears the Jimmy Garoppolo era is over in Las Vegas — and only after six starts.

After firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing their major changes — rookie Aidan O’Connell has now been named the starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo going forward, according to NFL Network. The switch will begin with Sunday’s game when Vegas takes on the New York Giants.

In his first season with the Raiders, Garoppolo has been pretty trash, but the switch to O’Connell is still a shocking move due to Garoppolo signing a three-year, $72.5 million contract over the offseason.

If Las Vegas decides to move on after only one campaign, Garoppolo would have a $28.3 million dead cap hit in 2024, according to spotrac.com.

The Raiders selected O’Connell in the 2023 NFL Draft as a fourth round pick, meaning he isn’t a blue-chip prospect or considered to be an heir to the QB position.

Another major move in Las Vegas: The #Raiders are expected to start rookie QB Aidan O’Connell this week and going forward, with Jimmy Garoppolo going to the bench. The promising O’Connell now gets his shot. pic.twitter.com/2lN5Aey5X8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023

I can’t say I blame the Raiders for this one.

The 31-year-old Garoppolo has been absolutely dismal in six starts this season, only throwing for seven touchdowns and leading the NFL in interceptions with nine. It’s just been god awful football from the pretty boy. (RELATED: REPORT: San Francisco 49ers Just Landed Chase Young In Massive Trade Deal With Washington Commanders)

As far as Aidan O’Connell, I don’t know too much about the kid, but I am curious to see him play — onto Sunday!