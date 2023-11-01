‘Blackfishing’: Khloe Kardashian Draws Criticism For Halloween Costume

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash for her portrayal of a Bratz doll on Halloween, after many fans accused her of “blackfishing.”

According to Urban Dictionary, the term “blackfishing” — a portmanteau of “black” and “catfishing” — describes “a white person” who “has purposely made themselves appear black on the internet.”

The reality television star shared a number of posts to her Instagram account on Tuesday, posing as a Bratz doll. Kardashian wore a yellow mini-dress with a long-sleeved shirt and accessorized with a beret and crystal-encrusted handbag. It appeared that she went to great lengths to impress, but comments from fans suggest she was unsuccessful.

Several users pointed out that her skin tone was several shades darker than normal, and accused the star of blackfishing.

Online trolls lashed out at the “Good American” founder by firing off on her in the comments section of her own post.

“How is this not blackfishing?” one person posted.

Another wrote, “See what she would look like black,” while yet another chimed into say, “Girl I thought this was a random black woman.”

The criticism quickly filled up the comments section, with fan after fan taking aim at Kardashian’s skin tone in the numerous images she so-confidently shared.

“No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker lol,” one fan posted.

“Black fishing periodddd,” wrote another user.

“I love u khlo but this ain’t it!” another commented. “U didn’t have to become darker to be a bratz doll. 🤦🏾‍♀️.” (RELATED: Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume Was Not What Fans Expected)

A few fans rushed in here and there to speak out on her behalf, but those comments were quickly buried under mounds of criticism.

Kardashian has yet to publicly address the backlash.