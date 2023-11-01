Dem Senator’s Campaign Spent Thousands On Fine Dining And Ritzy Hotels, Including Martha’s Vineyard Stay

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown’s 2024 reelection bid spent thousands on fine dining and luxury hotels, including two on Martha’s Vineyard, during the third fundraising quarter, according to campaign finance records.

Brown raised $5.8 million between July 1 and Sept. 30, and ended the third fundraising quarter with $11.2 million in the bank, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing. The campaign spent over $12,200 on expensive restaurants and catering, over $4,100 on luxury hotels, with $1,500 being at two Martha’s Vineyard inns, along with thousands more on related expenses, the disbursements show.

The senator’s campaign spent a total of $2,294.60 at Bistro Cacao, a French restaurant in Washington, D.C., according to the third quarter filing. During the same period, Brown’s campaign also dropped $2,232.25 for catering and rent at Towne & Oak, a café and private event space in Illinois, and $428.84 for catering at the Centurion Club, an “exclusive club” for Amex’s “top cardmembers” in New York. (RELATED: Third Quarter Fundraising Totals Show Contentious Cash Dash In Key Senate Race)

Brown’s campaign also spent a total of $2,671.86 on catering at Loews Regency Hotel in New York, $1,532.59 on Avalon Caterers International in Virginia, and $3,089.37 at Corcoran Caterers in Maryland, according to the FEC.

Along with these dining disbursements, the senator’s campaign reported spending thousands more at Ohio restaurants and bars. Brown spent $4,420.18 at LockKeeper’s, $2,149.30 at Howl At The Moon, $1,711.94 at High & Low Winery, $1629.03 at Madtree Brewing, $1,505.23 at Cleveland Chop, $1,117.52 at Lindey’s, $704.67 at The Union Club, $669.27 at Giuseppe’s Ritrovo, $653.33 at Johnny’s Downtown and $496.08 at La Dolce Vita.

The senator’s campaign also spent thousands on luxury hotels, including two at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts — $835.31 at the Clarion Inn, rebranded as the Edgar Hotel, accessible only by air or water, as well as $635.57 at the Dockside Inn, according to the FEC. Brown reported spending $2,302.86 at the Loews Regency Hotel, a five star luxury hotel in New York, and $416.97 at The Beatrice, a luxury hotel in Rhode Island.

Brown’s campaign also dropped $1,102.69 at the Hilton Hotel in Colorado, $1,057.38 at the Sheraton Hotel in Boston, $977.40 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Massachusetts, $700.32 at the Courtyard Marriott in Ohio, $787.88 at an Airbnb in California and $507.60 at the Hotel Indigo in Ohio, according to the FEC.

Brown could face a strong Republican challenger in the 2024 general election, as Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, state Sen. Matt Dolan and conservative businessman Bernie Moreno are all vying for the GOP nomination.

The Republicans reported significant fundraising hauls for the third quarter, with Moreno raising $4.2 million, Dolan raking in $4.1 million and LaRose garnering $1 million, according to the FEC. Dolan has the most cash on hand of the Republican primary field with $6.7 million, followed by Moreno with $5 million and LaRose with $868,679.

An Emerson College survey released on Oct. 10 found that Brown would lose to Dolan by 2 points and LaRose by 1 point, and would win against Moreno by only 2 points, if the election were held now.

The senator’s seat is characterized by The Cook Political Report as in the “Toss Up” category, along with other contentious races in West Virginia and Arizona.

Brown’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.