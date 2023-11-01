Loudoun County Students Walk Out Of School Over Policy Allowing Boys In Girls Locker Rooms

High school students in Loudoun County, Virginia, protested a school policy Wednesday that allows biological males into girl’s locker rooms and restrooms.

The protest was over Policy 8040, which affirms the district’s commitment to “providing an equitable, safe and inclusive learning environment for all students regardless of their sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity or gender expression.”

The policy vows to keep a child’s gender identity secret from his or her parents if the child wishes, allows boys to compete in female sports and biological male students into girl’s locker rooms and restrooms. (RELATED: Anti-Critical Race Theory Organization Launches $500,000 Ad Campaign Criticizing Loudoun County School Board)

Video of the protest over the policy shows students singing the American national anthem as they walked out of class at 11:56am.

Loudoun students previously staged a walkout in 2021 over the district’s alleged inaction regarding a case of a “gender-fluid” student who inappropriately touched a female student.

High school students in Loudoun County gathered today to ask the Loudoun County School Board to restore girls only and boys only locker rooms and bathrooms in schools. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/EKUj18Hnsf — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) November 1, 2023

A former student sued Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) for allegedly covering up an alleged sexual assault committed against her in a school bathroom in 2021. The girl’s father was arrested for disorderly conduct at a board meeting as he demanded the district admit it covered up the attack.

The girl claims a male wearing a skirt assaulted her, and that the school originally only told the parents their daughter had been “beaten up.” The girl’s father was pardoned by Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in September.

High school students in Loudoun County, Virginia hold a walkout, demanding school board to keep men out of women’s bathrooms/locker rooms pic.twitter.com/EVQm0RzvUz — YAF (@yaf) November 1, 2023

Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler, who allegedly played a key role in covering up the assaults, received a $28,000 pay raise due to his “proficient” performance. Angry parents have demanded Ziegler resign over his handling of sexual assaults in the school.