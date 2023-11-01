Church Hosts Blasphemous ‘Drag Gospel Worship’ Service

A church in St. Petersburg, Florida, hosted a drag worship Sunday service, according to the Daily Caller. The service took place after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that authorizes the government to fine or suspend the licenses of businesses that allow drag shows to take place in the presence of children.

This Sunday drag event, which can sincerely only be described as blasphemous, featured a man singing badly and playing his guitar while a drag queen with rainbow makeup sang alongside him. The event also featured a person with a beard wearing lipstick.

It’s unclear whether children were present at the time of the event or whether the church violated state law. The DeSantis administration has yet to comment on the event.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Are We Finally Done With Slutty Halloween?)