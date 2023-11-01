Ted Cruz Rips Biden For Buying Oil From ‘Psychopathic Maniacs Who Want To Murder Us’

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blasted President Joe Biden for opposing American oil and gas production while buying oil from “psychopathic maniacs.”

Biden cancelled oil leases in Alaska granted late in the Trump administration in September, according to CBS, while proposing new regulations to limit energy production in the United States. The Biden administration also revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021 and cancelled an offshore lease sale in May 2022 after issuing new regulations for onshore drilling for oil and natural gas. (RELATED: ‘Sheer Insanity’: Former Trump Official Says Biden Energy Policy Aiding ‘The Worst Actors In The World’)

“I do not understand Democrats like Joe Biden,” Cruz told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, a former Trump administration official. “They hate oil and gas if it’s produced in America and creating American jobs, but they love it when it’s produced by psychopathic maniacs who want to murder us. That makes no sense at all.”

The Biden administration eased sanctions on Iran, allowing the country to export more oil, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration also arranged for South Korea to release $6 billion in proceeds from Iranian oil exports for humanitarian purposes as part of a deal to secure the release of five detained Americans.

Iran’s access to the $6 billion was blocked again after the deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas.

Biden announced Oct. 16 that the United States would ease sanctions on Venezuela in exchange for increased oil production, the Washington Post reported. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro suspended the primary election win of an opposition leader shortly after the Biden administration lifted the sanctions.

