‘No Thinking Involved’: Communist Survivor Warns America’s Pro-Hamas Protests Mimic China’s Cultural Revolution

Chinese communism survivor Xi Van Fleet said Thursday that America is facing a new “war” as she believes pro-Hamas protests are a parallel to China’s Cultural Revolution.

Van Fleet appeared on Fox News’ show “The Ingraham Angle” to give a “warning” about her experience in China and how she views America’s current state. (RELATED: China, Russia Absent From Long List Of Nations Who Signed Biden Admin’s Pledge For ‘Responsible’ Use Of Military Tech)

“The warning is a war has been raged to America. And that is the cultural revolution, a cultural revolution that I experienced in China that’s destroyed China and it is taking place right here in America,” Van Fleet stated.

“I grew up in China, in Mao’s China, and went through the government school indoctrination and we were taught the world is made of two kinds of people, the oppressors and the depressed. And by now, Americans are very familiar with this concept.”

"They are 'oppressed.' They are virtuous people and the 'oppressor' are the evil ones. So there's no thinking involved. All you need to do is decide who is who and if this is the 'oppressor,' you need to resist it. You need to do anything necessary to eradicate it," Van Fleet continued. "That's what happened during the Cultural Revolution when the Red Guards turned against the teachers, turned against the principles, and turned against the parents – because they are condemned as the enemy."

“And this is the same thing that we see on the American streets right now. The pro-Hamas protestors and we see them on campus, and we see the same thing which is astonishing that now the people are targeting Jewish students just because they are now categorized as the oppressors,” Van Fleet concluded.

Tensions have heightened on college campuses across the country since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Many student groups have protested in support of Hamas, however, many Ivy League schools have seen donors and alumni revoke their funding after universities did not condemn the terrorist group. (RELATED: Students Walk Out Of Hillary Clinton’s College Class)

Over 300 faculty members at Columbia University and an affiliate school signed an open letter condemning the recent “antisemitic incidents” on campus. The letter came shortly after more than 100 Ivy League members signed a previous letter in support of protests supporting Hamas.