‘Financially Illiterate’: James Comer Rips Corporate Media For Downplaying $40,000 Check Biden Received

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky ripped journalists for downplaying a check President Joe Biden received by saying it was repayment of a personal loan.

Comer released the $40,000 check made out to Biden by his sister-in-law following a series of transfers from a Chinese company, Sara Biden, Wednesday. CNN reporter Daniel Dale wrote an Oct. 31 “fact check” that claimed evidence supported Democrats’ assertions that a $200,000 check released by Comer Oct. 20 was used to repay a personal loan. (RELATED: ‘This Is Not A Conspiracy Theory’: Rep. Nancy Mace Teases ‘Astronomical’ Findings In Biden Family Probe)

WATCH:



“The Democrats on the Oversight Committee called CNN and NBC into their office and said we have documents to prove this is a loan,” Comer told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “They came in there and showed them a copy of the check, same one that Fox Business and Fox have shown on the screen and in the memo section it says loan repayment. They said, see, loan repayment, that’s evidence that it was a loan. And, you know, NBC and CNN, oh, well that is good enough for me. I mean, that’s how financially illiterate the reporters are with CNN and NBC.”

“But you know, Larry, whether it was a loan or not doesn’t matter,” Comer continued. “What I can tell you with confidence is that in both instances James Biden could not have paid Joe Biden that money were it not for the influence peddling scheme.”

Comer said the $40,000 check was tied to a deal referenced in emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop. The New York Post reported on the contents of the laptop in October 2020, and the DCNF confirmed the authenticity of an email that month.

“When I said the laptop was legitimate, they said it was Russian disinformation,” Comer told Kudlow. “They said Joe Biden had never met with or spoke to any of these people that sent his family money, through our seven-month investigation, we’ve proven that he met with and spoke with every single person. We’ve proven most of the money happened while Joe Biden was vice president, we’ve proven that the Biden family got millions of dollars from China even when he lied to the American people in the Trump debate and said his family never took a penny from China.”

“The lies we exposed are never ending,” Comer added.

