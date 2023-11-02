The Late-Night Slot Once Held By Craig Ferguson Gets Filled After Months-Long Vacancy

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is taking over the late night talk show spot once held by Craig Ferguson.

Tomlinson was announced as the host of CBS’s new show, “After Midnight,” which is scheduled to air at the 12:37 a.m. time slot that has been empty since James Corden’s departure in April, according to CNN. She will follow “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and will be the only woman currently hosting a late-night network show.

Tomlinson made her announcement while joining Colbert on his show on Wednesday, admitting to her newbie status among a prestigious late-night crowd that includes Colbert himself, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel and NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

“I’m 29 so if you don’t know who I am, don’t worry. I barely know myself,” she joked as she introduced herself to the crowd. She also conceded that she had “never had a real job … I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job,”

As Colbert announced Tomlinson’s new role, he listed the qualities that drew the network to her. “We’ll need someone who is, I don’t know, fun, likable, young, in touch with online trends and available every night of the week,” he said.

Colbert will act as the executive producer of Tomlinson’s show, according to CNN.

Tomlinson noted that she'll turn 30 just before the show launches, prompting Colbert to respond, "Happy birthday, I got you a network show," according to CNN.

Tomlinson may be new to the late night talk show scene, but she’s been part of the comedy circuit for quite some time. She currently has two specials on Netflix and is nearing the end of her “Have It All” comedy tour.

“After Midnight” is scheduled to premier in early 2024, according to a statement from Paramount.