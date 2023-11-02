‘A Lot Of Backlash’: Activists Disrupt College Chapter’s Screening Of Daily Caller Documentary

A screening of Daily Caller’s documentary “Damaged: The Transing Of America’s Kids” was disrupted Wednesday night by activists at the University of Utah.

The documentary tells the stories of adults who regret the sex changes they underwent as children. These “detransitioners,” including Chloe Cole, Abel Garcia, Cat Cattinson and others, detailed the immense and irreversible changes their bodies suffer from the treatments they say they were too young to receive. (RELATED: Viewers Praise Newest Daily Caller Documentary ‘Damaged’)

The screening was hosted by the university’s Young American’s for Freedom (YAF) chapter. The group advertised the event on its social media ahead of the event. YAF hung flyers around the campus that read, “The transgender movement harms woman” and “Men shouldn’t be in women’s bathrooms.”

“This is unfortunate for the safety of our members,” Everett Lopez, vice chairman at the YAF campus chapter, told the Caller. “You know, we just had to postpone the event and cancel it, but it was just, it just got too rowdy.”

“Hey, hey, go home, transphobia has got to go,” the protesters shouted in videos of the incident.

“They let us do the introduction, say where they can learn more,” Hughes continued. “They’re all respectful, but until the moment the movie started playing, then the disruption started. We tried, you know, fighting through so we shut the lights off, put subtitles on. Since we’re so small, we all go to the front and try to watch it. Thankfully campus police gave it five minutes and they started escorting everybody out, anybody who wasn’t supporting the event.”

One woman became “aggressive” and police had to “forcibly move her out,” according to Hughes.

“Damaged,” which addresses the trauma and irreversible damage suffered by individuals who were pressured to transition at an early age, is available now.

The University of Utah did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.