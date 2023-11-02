Video Shows Naked Man Fighting Cop Before Driving Off, Allegedly Crashing Patrol Cruiser

A naked man engaged in a fight with a Las Vegas police officer in the middle of the road late Tuesday evening, according to video footage and local reports.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Clyde Cabulisan, KLAS reported. The accused allegedly managed to wrest control of the officer’s patrol vehicle and subsequently crashed it, leaving two innocent bystanders critically injured, according to the outlet. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a naked man “possibly experiencing a mental health crisis” near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive at around 11:00 p.m., KTNV reported.

Witness Kyle Even captured the scene on video. “You got a cop and a naked dude. I thought he was going to be handcuffed and thrown to the ground,” he told KLAS in a phone interview. “The cop kind of seemed he was, like, protecting him from somebody coming through and hitting him.” (RELATED: Car Jacker Dies After Jumping Out Of Stolen Police Cruiser Mid-Chase)

🚨#WATCH: As a naked man fights Las Vegas police officer, before stealing his patrol vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase 📌#LasVegas | #Nevada Crazy video captured by a driver, showing a naked man getting into a fight with a Las Vegas police officer. The man… pic.twitter.com/dErEs8cOQg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 1, 2023

Cabulisan leapt into the Ford F-150 patrol vehicle and sped away with the lights still flashing, video shows. The incident led law enforcement on a chase spanning more than five miles, KLAS reported. Cabulisan eventually crossed into oncoming traffic, ran a red light and collided with the passenger side of a Ford Explorer, according to the outlet.

The crash resulted in severe injuries to the 34-year-old woman driving the Explorer and her 43-year-old male passenger, KLAS reported, citing police. Both victims were rushed to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, and the male passenger told the outlet the right side of his body is now paralyzed. Cabulisan also reportedly suffered significant injuries in the collision and was transported to the hospital.

Cabulisan now faces charges including robbery, disobeying a peace officer and endangering people/property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and battery on a protected person, KLAS reported, citing court documents. He is scheduled to make an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 2.