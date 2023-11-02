Virginia Dem Candidate Filmed Herself Peeing Outside … And No, It’s Not The One Who Already Got Caught Doing Porn

Jessica Anderson, a Democratic candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates, filmed herself peeing in the snow and uploaded the video to TikTok.

New from the #JessicaAndersonCringeCollection: “Yellow Snow”: the world’s unsexiest pee tape because it’s totally normal to record yourself narrating a urination experience like a complete psycho then post it to TikTok then run for state legislative office pic.twitter.com/GpPuE4Kdvc — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 31, 2023

“Yeah, I’m peeing,” Anderson whispered, the faint sound of her stream hitting the ground echoing beneath her. “Avoid the yellow snow,” she concluded.

At this point you may be thinking to yourself, “Virginia, lewd public behavior, peeing on camera … isn’t this old news?” And you would be forgiven for thinking that because Anderson is actually the second candidate for Virginia’s legislative body to either pee on camera or tell her creepy porn followers that she would do so for money. (RELATED: QUAY: Democrat’s Porn Scandal Shows That America Has Become A Nation Of Exhibitionists)

Enter Susanna Gibson, another Democratic candidate for Virginia’s assembly who was exposed for regularly performing sexual acts on her husband on the livestreaming website Chaturbate and soliciting tips from virtual voyeurs.

Gibson apparently told her fans they could watch her urinate — for a price. “Y’all can watch me pee if you tip me and some tokens – again, I’m raising money for a good cause,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. The fact that this morally questionable tag team actually thought the exhibition of their most private moments was a good idea goes to show just how far we’ve fallen as a country.

Both are on the ballot in Virginia this Tuesday as they attempt to inspire a blue (yellow?) wave in a state that sent five Republicans to Congress in 2022’s midterm elections. While we all know Democrats love all things perverted and weird, it will be interesting to see how the pair’s public indecency will play with the state’s independent and Republican voters.