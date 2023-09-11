Democratic Candidate For Virginia State House Seat Had Sex On Camera For Money

A Democratic candidate running for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates had sex with her husband in front of a live online audience and solicited “tips” for specific sex acts.

Susanna Gibson, a mother of two children, streamed herself having sex on Chaturbate, a website that streams live sex and free sex chats, according to the Washington Post. More than a dozen videos posted on the site under her username were archived in Sept. 2022, after she announced her candidacy to run in a highly competitive district in the Richmond area.

Gibson can reportedly be seen soliciting “tips” for performing certain acts requested by viewers, according to the Post. In at least two videos, she reportedly told viewers she is “raising money for a good cause.”

She also interrupted her sexual acts to type into a bedside computer and speak directly to the viewers to request “tips,” which are paid through icons called “tokens,” the Post reported. In two videos, she performed specific acts only in a “private room,” which costs extra.

Gibson called the exposure of the videos “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family,” the Post reported.

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.” (RELATED: Trans ‘Sissy Porn’ Enthusiast Wins Pulitzer Prize)

Her attorney, Daniel P. Watkins, said the exposure of these videos by a Republican operative violates the state’s revenge porn law, which makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to “maliciously” distribute sexual or nude images of another person with the intention to “coerce, harass, or intimidate,” according to the Post.

Gibson is competing against Republican candidate David Owen for the seat in the 2024 House race, the Post reported. The Virginia race is a major toss-up as Republicans attempt to take control of the state Senate and hold onto the House, giving GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin unified control of the state government.

Gibson has received endorsements from former Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond, according to her campaign website. She has out-raised Owen $377,000 to $340,000, through she burned through most of her funds in a hard-fought primary.