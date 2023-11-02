‘Four Pumps Of Lube’: Woman ‘Mortified’ After Doctors Identify ‘Foreign Object’ Stuck Inside Her

A U.K. woman says she was taken to the hospital after a certain “foreign object” became lodged in her Sunday afternoon.

Luckily, Gigi Chapman, a Manchester native, was able to receive emergency attention and the object, a butt plug, was removed.

Chapman, 34, did what any sensible lady would do after such an incident and shared the story online firsthand.

“And I am mortified. So what am I going to do? I am going to share it with the internet,” she exclaimed.

According to her, she was having “a lovely time” with a “lovely gentleman,” when the pair decided it was time to introduce a metal butt plug. (RELATED: Middle School Football Players Allegedly Forced To Simulate Sex Acts In Bizarre Hazing Ritual: REPORT)

The metal object was roughly three inches long, according to Metro UK.

The couple was in the middle of intercourse when Chapman felt the object shift.

“Ooh, that feels like it’s gone a little bit deep,” Chapman said. At first, she thought it had gone deeper, but didn’t stop to check. Afterward, her worst fears had come true. The object was lodged much too deep for any regular person to extract. The couple tried squatting in the bath to see if the object would come loose, according to Lad Bible.

A trip to the doctor was in order. Chapman says an ER employee inquired about the “foreign object” stuck inside her, and she whispered it was a “butt plug.” X-rays confirmed the object’s inconvenient disposition, according to the New York Post.

“So, they shove about four pumps of lube up my bum,” Chapman said.

Doctors were able to remove the butt plug by lubricating the area profusely.