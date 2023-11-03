Cyclist Sues Arnold Schwarzenegger After LA Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting sued over an alleged incident with a bicyclist in West Los Angeles that took place in February, according to TMZ.

Joanne Flickinger reportedly had to be rushed to the emergency room following the accident and now claims that the 76-year-old “Terminator” star is at fault. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, she alleges that Schwarzenegger was driving at an “excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout.” Flickinger further claims that the collision caused her injuries. (RELATED: ‘Want To F*ck Up Every City In America’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Speaks The Absolute Truth About Democrats)

Law enforcement officials originally told TMZ that Flickinger apparently made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger before he could hit the brakes, the outlet noted.

There were no suspicion of drugs or alcohol playing a role in the accident, the New York Post reported. Schwarzenegger was reportedly not driving at an unusually high speed and was said to have been cooperative with law enforcement officers at the scene, per the New York Post. Schwarzenegger reportedly loaded Flickinger’s damaged bicycle onto the back of his SUV and transported it to a repair shop, TMZ noted.