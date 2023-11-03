‘Never Seen Numbers Anywhere Near This’: Former ICE Official Sounds Alarm On ‘Historic’ Security ‘Failure’ At Border

Former Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan stated Friday on Fox News that he believes America is facing its “biggest national security failure” in years as thousands pour over the southern border.

Homan appeared on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” calling out the Biden administration’s mistakes and how migrants from various countries are able to cross over. (RELATED: ‘Taxpayers Are Being Taken To The Cleaners’: NYC Is Paying Millions To Do Migrants’ Laundry)

Homan lamented that certain countries “have very low requirements for people to come to the country.”

“That’s the gateway for SIA, special interest aliens,” Homan stated. “Look, in the last year and a half, we got nearly 30,000 Chinese nationals, most of them military-age males. That should scare the hell out of everybody. So you know that numbers keep growing.”

<span style="font-weight: 400;">Since Biden’s open </span><a href="https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/23/open-borders-joe-biden-immigration-policy/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">border</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> policy began in 2021, the country has seen roughly more than eight million people cross illegally, according to </span><a href="https://www.thecentersquare.com/national/article_81293caa-1050-11ee-8619-734bf91c6025.html#:~:text=(The%20Center%20Square)%20%E2%80%93%20The,populations%20of%2038%20U.S.%20states."><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Center Square</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. In the fiscal year of 2023 alone, the </span><a href="https://dailycaller.com/2023/11/02/number-of-migrants-that-got-in-after-crossing-border-illegally-in-fiscal-2023-surpassed-populations-in-11-states/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">number</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of migrants that have crossed over has exceeded the populations in 11 different US states. </span><a href="https://dailycaller.com/2023/11/02/exclusive-border-patrol-encountered-nearly-200000-illegal-aliens-in-first-month-of-fy-2024-preliminary-data-shows/"><b>(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Encountered Nearly 200,000 Illegal Aliens in First Month of FY 2024, Preliminary Data Shows)</b></a>

“This administration has the same data points you and I had, you would think — as China is not our friend — they’re creating a precursor to fentanyl. They’re selling to the criminal cartels in Mexico that are killed over 110,000 Americans,” Homan continued.

“But this president hasn’t held China accountable, he hasn’t held Mexico accountable. So look, the Chinese national — 30,000 — I’ve done this job for over three decades, I’ve never seen numbers anywhere near this. This is drastic. This is the biggest national security failure that I’ve seen in this country since 9/11. This is historic.”

Sanctuary cities have been feeling the impact of the massive influx of migrants. A Chicago suburb recently declared an emergency over an influx of over 100 migrants amid cold temperatures. Officials also warned that members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hezbollah could be crossing through the southern border, according to an internal memo exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.