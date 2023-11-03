REPORT: Gas Line Rupture In Wappingers Falls Triggers Massive Fire And Building Collapse, Injuring 15 People

A gas line rupture in Wappingers Falls, New York, reportedly left fifteen people injured Thursday, including five first responders.

The incident, which occurred around 12:15 p.m., resulted in a massive fire that engulfed a multi-family building, causing it to collapse, according to ABC News. Authorities have attributed the rupture to an excavator, which accidentally struck the gas line during routine maintenance.

“By arrival we had a working fire with multiple people trapped. The fire department and multiple agencies did an excellent job on pulling those victims out,” Wappingers Falls Fire Chief Jason Enson said during a press briefing.

The fifteen injured individuals include eight adults and two children, with the majority in critical condition, according to Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Paul Italiano, according to ABC News. A mother and her child were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center and the remaining injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance. (RELATED: Massive Fire In Nine-Story Apartment Building Kills And Injures ‘Dozens,’ Officials Say)

The building destroyed by the fire is a two-story structure consisting of four apartments in a row with a basement. It was deemed unsafe and will be demolished overnight for safety reasons, as confirmed by Italiano. Authorities have not indicated any foul play in the gas line explosion.

As the investigation continues, the power and gas remain shut off on the affected street. The Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance and shelter for those affected by the incident, the outlet further added.

“I have been briefed on the building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed State emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts. As the situation develops, I urge all New Yorkers to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe. I join all New Yorkers in praying for the Village of Wappingers Falls,” Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.