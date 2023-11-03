Video Shows Cops Gunning Down Man Who Allegedly Executed His Neighbors During Noise Argument

Police fatally shot 47-year-old Jason Pass, who was wanted for the double homicide of his neighbors, while he apparently charged at them with a knife in Brooklyn’s Bath Beach area, CCTV footage obtained by the New York Post (NYP) shows.

The incident unfolded Wednesday morning after a license plate reader reportedly flagged Pass’s vehicle. Pass was reportedly the prime suspect in the Sunday murders of school bus driver Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and his stepson Chinwai Mode, 27. The alleged execution-style killings, reportedly over a noise dispute, were caught on surveillance footage, NYP reported.

Video from the scene shows eight officers, guns drawn, surrounding Pass. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell detailed Pass, a former correction officer, exited his vehicle with a knife and fled on foot, NYP noted.

After approximately 15 minutes of dialogue, in which Pass stated “[what’s] happening today is not going to end well,” he apparently lunged at the officers, per NYP.

“It looked like he was crying. He put his hands on his forehead a few times. And then they started yelling,” one of the eyewitnesses said, according to NYP.

Another witness claimed the police officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, including ordering Pass to drop the 6-inch knife he was apparently yielding, per NYP. (RELATED: Video Shows Moment Suspect Allegedly Fires On Illinois State Trooper)

Pass was pronounced dead at a local hospital from three gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the leg, NYP reported.

Pass allegedly murdered Mathurin and Mode at Flatbush Gardens apartments, per NYP.

Mathurin’s widow stated Pass hated her family and had longstanding complaints about noise from their home, the outlet noted.