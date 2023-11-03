Police Open Investigation After 10 Suspected Student Opioid Overdoses In One High School

Police in northern Virginia opened an investigation into ten suspected fentanyl overdoses across six high schools since the start of school in late August, authorities said.

Broad Run, Briar Woods, Dominion, Loudoun County, Park View, and Tuscarora High Schools, all belonging to the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) district, were the affected schools, LCPS Superintendent Aaron Spence said in a statement. Four of the ten cases reportedly required the administration of fentanyl antidote Naloxone or Narcan. Three of the four occurred in Park View High School.

Two of the three Park View High School cases requiring Narcan also required CPR, a statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) noted. There were at least four additional cases involving Park View students but not on the school’s campus, per the statement.

“We know the overwhelming number of Park View students are responsible and care about the safety of their school, and we are putting all available resources into identifying who is responsible for distributing these lethal drugs,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

The four Narcan-requiring cases occurring in three months contrasted with the four cases that occurred throughout the previous school year, Spence added. “This number is concerning and distressing, and we will do everything in our power to ensure this does not continue. Please know that we take this issue seriously,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Didn’t Have A Pulse’: Ninth Student Overdoses On Fentanyl At Loudoun County School)

Authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, are investigating after 10 suspected fentanyl overdoses across six high schools since classes started, according to the school district. None of the students died, but four were given Narcan and some required CPR. pic.twitter.com/x3VMkSOi98 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 2, 2023

There are now 18 known juvenile opioid overdose cases being investigated this year, as against 19 in all of 2022, per the LCSO statement.

“Parents need to talk to their children,” Loudoun County School Board member Tiffany Polifko told CBS Evening News.

LCPS is considering allowing students to carry Narcan on them in case of an emergency, CBS News reported.

“Of course, this isn’t just a school issue–this is a local, state and national issue. Schools reflect what is occurring in the community at large, which means this epidemic goes beyond our school walls,” Spence noted, in his statement.