‘I Can’t Feel My Legs’: Video Shows Sheriff’s Deputy Exposed To Fentanyl During Traffic Stop

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) released body camera footage Thursday capturing a deputy’s harrowing exposure to fentanyl.

FCSO Deputy Nick Huzior exercised caution by wearing protective gear as he examined a powdery white substance during a routine traffic stop, according to News4JAX. Huzior experienced sudden illness and promptly enlisted Deputy First Class Kyle Gaddie’s assistance, the outlet reported.

“I just got really lightheaded; call EMS,” Huzior told the fellow officer.

Huzior’s distressing symptoms prompted Gaddie to administer Narcan as a preventive measure, the footage showed. “I can’t feel my legs,” he later told EMS.

Following Gaddie’s swift intervention, Huzior underwent emergency medical treatment at AdventHealth Palm Coast. Subsequent tests verified the presence of fentanyl in the substance he had been previously handling, per News4JAX. (RELATED: Baby Dies After Teen Mother Allegedly Put Enough Fentanyl In Bottle To Kill 10 People, Thinking It Was Cocaine)

Fentanyl is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine, and its exposure to individuals can occur through various means, according to the CDC.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly applauded Gaddie’s actions, highlighting the “dangers law enforcement face each and every day from poison on the streets.” “Thankfully our deputies are well trained and equipped with Narcan which allowed DFC Gaddie to potentially save the life of a fellow deputy,” Sheriff Staly continued.

According to FCSO, Thursday’s incident unfolded when multiple 911 calls reported a reckless driver who had evaded an alleged hit-and-run.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old George Clemons, ultimately came to a halt near 15150 SR 11, where bystanders detained him until law enforcement arrived. Clemons faced charges of DUI and other drug-related offenses as authorities reportedly discovered narcotics and alcohol in his vehicle, according to FCSO.

The suspect remains in custody at Flagler County jail with a bond set at $25,000, News4JAX noted.