Palestinian Indicted On Federal Firearms Charge, US Attorney Says 

A 20-year-old Palestinian allegedly staying illegally in the U.S. was indicted on a federal firearms charge by a grand jury Thursday, according to a Friday release by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani of the Southern District of Texas announced that a grand jury indicted Sohaib Abuayyash on charges of illegally possessing a firearm, according to a Friday release. Abauyyash had the firearm despite being in the country illegally, violating 18 USC 922(g)(5)(A), according to a copy of the indictment obtained by the conservative blog Legal Insurrection (RELATED: ‘We’ve Seen The History’: Wisconsin Rep Has ‘Zero Confidence’ Biden Admin Will Vet Gaza Refugees)

Foreign national charged with firearms violation#HouNewshttps://t.co/eAk3QyBR0c — US Attorney SDTX (@USAO_SDTX) November 3, 2023

Abuayyash allegedly was in possession of a Canik TP9 Elite Subcompact nine-millimeter pistol, according to the release and indictment. The Turkish-made semi-automatic pistol can use a 12-round or 15-round magazine, according to the Canik website.

The criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors featured screenshots of social media posts by Abuayyash with various firearms at shooting ranges, ABC 13 Houston reported.

Abuayyash entered the United States in 2019 after previously visiting on a tourist visa in 2016, applying for asylum in 2020, Fox 26 Houston reported. He was granted a work permit by the Biden administration in August, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If convicted, Abuayyash could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and face fines of up to $250,000. He is considered innocent until proven guilty.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.