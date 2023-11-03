Rashida Tlaib Posts Video Of Protesters Calling For Gaza To Take Over Israel, Says Biden Is Supporting ‘Genocide’

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib posted a video Friday featuring pro-Gaza protesters calling for the removal of the Israeli state.

The video, posted to Tlaib’s X account, showcases a number of different protests across the country, including one in Michigan in which protesters can be heard chanting the Palestinian phrase “from the river to the sea.” The phrase references a call for the wholesale elimination of the Israeli state, stretching from the Jordan River in the east to the Mediterranean Sea in the west, according to the American Jewish Committee. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down On Debunked Hospital Bombing Claim, Says She Can’t ‘Uncritically Accept’ Israel’s ‘Denials’)

The phrase has also been used by terrorist groups, including Hamas, which carried out attacks against Israel on Oct. 7 that resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis, according to the American Jewish Committee. The video also displays text overlays calling for a ceasefire and explicitly blaming Biden for “supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people.”

.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/rV97zrMkad — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

The video shows protesters in Illinois chanting “No peace on stolen land,” and protesters in Ohio yelling “The occupation has got to go.” Footage of the protests is mixed in with Tlaib scrutinizing President Joe Biden for supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.

“Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one,” Tlaib says in the video. “We will remember in 2024.”

Tlaib has been accused of promoting antisemitism in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. She voted against a House resolution to condemn Hamas and repeated baseless claims that Israel bombed a hospital in the Gaza Strip, even after it was discovered that it had been hit by a faulty Hamas rocket.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a resolution in October to censure Tlaib for promoting antisemitism and “hatred for Israel.” The resolution was tabled in a 222-186 vote on Wednesday.

Tlaib did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

