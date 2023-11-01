‘A HUGE Mistake’: House Votes Against Censuring Rashida Tlaib For Pro-Hamas Rhetoric

A resolution to censure Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the Squad, over her “anti-Semitic beliefs” was tabled Wednesday by the U.S. House, with nearly two dozen Republicans voting with Democrats against the resolution.

The resolution was introduced by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The House did not end up voting on the legislation as 22 Republicans voted with Democrats on a motion to table the vote. Thirteen Republicans did not vote. The vote was 222-186.

“I just introduced my resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib as privileged to force a House vote in two legislative days,” Greene wrote in a tweet after introducing the resolution. “Tlaib led a pro-Hamas insurrection into the Capitol complex, has repeatedly displayed her anti-Semitic beliefs, and shown her hatred for Israel. She must be held accountable and censured.” (RELATED: MTG Files Resolution To Censure Rashida Tlaib For ‘Antisemitic Activity’)

Before the vote, Greene tweeted, “Tonight, the House will vote on my resolution to censure Jihad Squad member and leader of the Hamasurrection Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib must be censured for her anti-American, antisemitic hatred. I hope every member of the House, R or D, votes to hold this behavior accountable.”

Greene also slammed Republicans who she thought would vote against the resolution, without mentioning their names.

“That would be a HUGE mistake,” she said. (RELATED: Here Are The 22 Republicans Who Voted With Democrats To Kill Censure Of Rashida Tlaib)

A video of Tlaib went viral earlier in October when she refused to answer a number of questions about Hamas’ murder of Israeli civilians.

“Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies’ heads and burned children alive, do you support Israel’s rights to defend themselves against this brutality?” a reporter asked her on video, but Tlaib refused to answer the questions.

Tlaib and other members of the Squad voted against a House resolution to support Israel and condemn the Hamas terrorist attacks. She has also continued to repeat Hamas’ claim that Israel was responsible for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn has called for the Biden administration to formally declare that there are approximately 500 Americans in Gaza as hostages under federal law. (RELATED: ‘Do Israeli Lives Not Matter?’: Rashida Tlaib Runs From Reporter Grilling Her About Hamas ‘Chopping Off Babies’ Heads’)

“Hamas is holding approximately 500 Americans hostage. The Biden administration needs to formally declare these individuals hostages and explain to the American people how they are working to secure their release without appeasing Hamas. We cannot be in a situation where the U.S. government is giving into the demands of terrorists,” Blackburn said in a statement.