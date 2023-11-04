Elementary School Janitor Faces Charges After Allegedly Performing ‘Sexual Acts With Inanimate Objects’

A janitor at a New Jersey elementary school is in custody for allegedly tainting food and engaging in indecent acts, according to a Friday press release by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, has been arrested by New Jersey State Police on suspicion of allegedly contaminating food with harmful substances such as bleach, saliva, urine and feces at Elizabeth Moore School and allegedly performing “sexual acts with inanimate objects at the school,” which he then allegedly distributed online, according to the press release by the county prosecutor’s office.

Impellizzeri is facing charges including third-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree tampering with food products, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree official misconduct, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

“I wanted to throw up,” parent Shatora Sheikh told CBS News Philadelphia.”I was sick to my stomach literally not knowing if my kids, my daughter, particularly that goes to that school, had eaten anything, touched anything.”

Impellizzeri was hired in September 2019 as a custodian and allegedly committed the criminal acts while employed at the school, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Middle School Teacher Who Resigned Amid Alleged Sexual Offenses Later Hired At Different School)

In response to health concerns from parents, the Cumberland County Health Department is coordinating with the school to ensure all potentially affected areas are sanitized. There are pending test results on Impellizzeri for infectious diseases and the department aims to offer further advice to parents, per CBS News Philadelphia.