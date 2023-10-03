Video Shows Reportedly Armed Philadelphia Motorcyclist Bashing In Rear Windshield Of Car With Kids In Backseat

A reportedly armed motorcyclist in Philadelphia was caught on video Sunday night shattering a car’s rear windshield with his feet and headbutting the driver after a heated verbal exchange.

Nikki Bullock, who was reportedly delivering food for Uber Eats with a friend in the front seat and two children in the backseats alleged that the motorcyclist sideswiped her red sedan, according to FOX 29.

Video footage showed the suspect was part of a large group riding motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) through Center City and that an ATV driver seemed to have started the verbal altercation at a red light.

🚨#WATCH: As a Motorcyclist Shatters a Rear Windshield During Street Takeover while armed with Two Kids Inside ⁰⁰📌#Philadelphia | #PA shocking scene as a tourist aboard the top level of a double-decker sightseeing bus in Center City Philadelphia was stopped last night during… pic.twitter.com/yuKjFZ5CfN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 2, 2023

Bullock said the suspect “jumped off the bike, jumped on the back of the car and kicked the windshield in.” The video confirmed Bullock’s recount, per FOX 29.

The situation further escalated when Bullock got out of her car and confronted the suspect, who seemed to pick up a gun he had dropped while jumping out of the car and then pointed the gun briefly at Bullock. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Oklahoma Judge For Allegedly Opening Fire While Driving, ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Into Vehicle)

The video captured the suspect headbutting Bullock with his helmet and shoving her in the chest before trying to get away. But the suspect ended up falling into the side of Bullock’s car after she pushed him as he was mounting his motorcycle. The video ended when the suspect got back on his motorcycle.

The children in the backseats were unharmed, FOX 29 noted. Bullock told the outlet that some people and auto glass replacement companies had offered to help replace her broken windshield.

Philadelphia authorities are still looking for the motorcyclist. On Monday, police released images of the motorcyclist that night, highlighting the tattoos on his right forearm and the gold decal on his helmet.