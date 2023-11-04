‘Go Home!’: 2024 GOP Candidate Booed For Suggesting Trump Guilty Of Felony Offense

Republican Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson was booed Saturday at the Florida Freedom Summit after suggesting that former President Donald Trump, the GOP primary front-runner, would be found guilty of a felony offense.

“As someone whose been in the court room for 25 years as a federal prosecutor, and also in defending some of the most serious federal criminal cases, I can say that there is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense,” Hutchinson said.

Asa Hutchinson is loudly booed by a roomful of maga morons when he truthfully admits that tRump will most likely be going to prison. These folk are not big on the truth or reality.

pic.twitter.com/CJNo5LuUvE — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 4, 2023

Loud booing erupted from the crowd as Hutchinson spoke about Trump’s potential conviction. Despite the negative reception, the former governor of Arkansas continued his speech. He stressed the importance of Republican support for the rule of law, warning that the GOP may weaken “for decades to come.” (RELATED: Another Trump Indictment Comes Right After A Hunter Biden Bombshell)

“That may or may not happen before you vote in March. And it might not make any difference to you, but it will make a difference for our chances to attract independent voters in November,” Hutchinson told the audience, who continued to drown him out with noise. “It will make a difference for those down-ticket races for Congress and Senate.”

“Go home!” one person in the crowd was heard shouting in a video posted on X.

.@AsaHutchinson greeted with boos in Orlando when he talks about Trump’s legal troubles and how they can be a danger to country if he’s the nominee “Go home!” one guy yelled pic.twitter.com/PQB7TRdzOG — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) November 4, 2023

“While some will ignore the destructive behavior of the former president, I assure you, we ignore it at our own peril. The next generation will not look favorably back on this time,” Hutchinson said.

Trump faces several trials after being indicted multiple times. Hutchinson was not clear aboutwhat felony he believes the former president will be charged with.