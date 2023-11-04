Sheryl Crow Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Sheryl Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday night during a star-studded ceremony in New York City, Fox News reported.

Crow, 61, reflected on her journey in music ahead of receiving the honor. “Music was a lifeline… I think the fact that I love the work and I didn’t come up when social media was happening. I wouldn’t be able to do it now,” she told Fox News Digital.

The singer-songwriter, known for hits like “If It Makes You Happy,” was celebrated by a host of music legends. On stage, she was joined by Olivia Rodrigo for a rendition of her 1996 hit, and later by Willie Nelson, 90, Stevie Nicks, and Peter Frampton for additional performances, the outlet noted.

The induction was presented by Crow’s friend, actress Laura Dern. Crow’s two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi, also attended, supporting their mother on her special night, per Fox News.

“I started out with the big hair with Michael Jackson. Before that, I was a schoolteacher. … I’m a big believer in manifesting. I do believe we manifest the events in our lives by virtue of how much energy we put and how much attention we put on something,” the star told the outlet.

Among those welcomed into the Hall of Fame alongside Crow were Nelson, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners, the report says. (RELATED: The Beatles Release One Last New Song, ‘Now And Then’)

The event also saw DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray inducted for musical influence, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin were honored for musical excellence. The late Don Cornelius was given the Ahmet Ertegun Award, according to Fox News.