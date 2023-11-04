Video Shows Woman Allegedly Run Over Child’s Foster Mother With Vehicle In Apparent Child Custody Dispute

Police in California released a video Thursday of a woman allegedly running over her child’s foster mother with a truck and narrowly missing an officer, causing an officer to respond with gunfire as the woman sped off.

Officers responding to a 911 call from the child’s foster father about an alleged child kidnap and a child custody dispute on Oct.1 encountered Los Angeles resident Miesha Scott, 39, her son in her pickup truck, and her son’s foster parents standing in a local store parking lot in San Pedro, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) video showed. Officers held a lengthy discussion with both parties. Scott was previously incarcerated and the foster father, who is a cousin of hers, and his wife were given custody of her child, the video showed. The officers eventually retrieved the child from Scott and handed the child back to the foster parents, having obtained details about the custody case from the Department of Children and Family Services, per the video.

Scott drove towards the parking lot's exit but later swung her truck back in, accelerated towards the foster parents and the police, struck down the foster mother, and narrowly missed an officer, the video showed. She then sped off as an officer opened fire, per the video.

The officers and additional units executed a lengthy car chase, with Scott violating traffic laws at several points, per the video. Scott eventually crashed into a tree, the video showed. The officers arrested Scott without further incident.

Officers discovered that she was not struck by the officer’s gunfire back at the parking lot, LAPD Captain Kelly Muñiz said in the video. Scott was taken to a hospital for various injuries sustained in the crash.

Paramedics treated the foster mother struck down by Scott at the scene in the parking lot and released her, Muñiz added.

Scott was charged Oct. 4 with two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with a vehicle on a police officer, and one count of felony evading, Muñiz said.