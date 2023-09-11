Child Protective Services Investigates Rapper After Stripper Video Surfaces: REPORT

The Department of Children and Family Services is reportedly investigating famous rapper Blueface, after a video showed strippers in the presence of his young son.

Video footage showing a number of strippers dancing around in Blueface’s home in the presence of his young son emerged in July. The video showed the rapper questioning his 5-year-old son about his sexual orientation when the young boy opted to venture into the pantry instead of remaining in the same room as the strippers. Police and children’s services are now looking into the matter, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officials confirmed sheriff’s deputies have been called to the rapper’s Los Angeles home a total of nine times since May for a series of issues, according to TMZ. They noted the most serious call was for Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, bringing strippers into his home while his young son was there.

The DCFS has not removed the child from Blueface’s custody at this time, and the investigation has not yet moved forward, due to the fact that Blueface has not allowed them entry to his home, according to TMZ. He has reportedly also not returned their calls regarding this matter. The rapper has experienced multiple run-ins with the law.

Their investigation was launched after the video made its rounds online, and after police received other calls including noise complaints over loud music and barking dogs, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Fans Slam Rapper’s Wife For Apparently Smoking Weed And Drinking While Pregnant)

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services won’t comment on this case due to their privacy policy and commitment to protecting young children, but noted the the safety and well-being of youth remains their priority, according to TMZ.

The situation continues to unfold.