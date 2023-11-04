White Houses Brushes Off Rumors It Disinvited Eric Adams Amid Fundraising Investigation

The White House is denying reports that they disinvited Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams from a migrant crisis summit over the recent FBI fundraising raid, according to Friday reports.

A White House official told the New York Post that Adams’ absence from the event is in no way connected to the FBI probe.

“This rumor is false,” a White House official told the New York Post, “Mayor Adams canceled his participation in the meeting yesterday.” (RELATED: NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Campaign Is Under FBI Investigation For Alleged Foreign Donations)

“The answer is no,” a New York City Hall spokesperson told the outlet in regards to the rumors that the Biden White House disinvited Adams over the raid.

New York City Mayor #EricAdams has received pushback from #JoeBiden’s White House following the Mayor’s public disapproval of #PresidentBiden’s handling of the #MigrantCrisis & #Immigration. New Yorkers, including Mayor Adams’ own campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs have been… pic.twitter.com/jIn8fw0EoS — Huxley News (@HuxleyNews) November 3, 2023

Adams and President Joe Biden have had strained relations in recent months over the intensifying migrant crisis in the city. Adams went as far as to say that the migrants would “destroy” New York City, and expressed frustration with the Biden Administration for not addressing it.

The FBI raided the home of 25-year-old Democratic fundraiser Brianna Suggs Thursday in probe connected to Adams’ campaign. Suggs has been considered a crucial operative for the Adams campaign, but onlookers raised eyebrows at her lack of experience, according to the New York Post.

FBI agents were spotted carrying boxes out of Suggs’ Brooklyn home. The fundraiser was not arrested, but was issued a subpoena to show up to testify in front of a grand jury.