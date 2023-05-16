‘This Should Not Be Happening’: Eric Adams Calls Out Biden Over Migrants In New York City

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City called out President Joe Biden Tuesday over the increasing number of migrants headed to the city.

“I think we all should be asking why is this happening to a city that was turning itself around, and we will continue to do so,” Adams said. “This should not be happening to New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and the other big northern cities, and really it should not be happening to El Paso or Brownsville, Texas. No city should be carrying this burden. This is a national problem and it needs a national solution.” (RELATED: CNN Analyst Claims Massive Surge Of Illegal Immigration Under Biden Has Nothing To Do With Him)

Adams previously urged private property owners to house migrants as the end of Title 42 loomed. He said in September that New York City was reaching a “breaking point” when it came to handling migrants, including about 8,000 bussed from Texas.

WATCH:

Protests against the housing of migrants have broken out in Chicago, where black residents are taking legal action to prevent Chicago from housing migrants in a closed-down high school and two other locations on the South Side of the city, according to ABC7Chicago.com.

The Biden administration allowed Title 42 to lapse at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported that 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained documents detailing the Biden administration’s plans to allow illegal immigrants to be released on “parole with conditions” without any means to track them or giving them court dates. U.S. District Judge Kent Wetherell issued the ruling that halted the Biden administration’s “quick release” program Thursday, following a lawsuit by Republican officials in Florida.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.