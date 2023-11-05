Croatian Foreign Minister Criticized After He Attempts To Kiss German Counterpart

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman faced criticism after attempting to kiss his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during a group photo in Berlin.

The incident occurred during a European Union meeting Thursday when the 65-year-old diplomat attempted an awkward and unreciprocated kiss on his German counterpart, Baerbock, according to The New York Post. During a group photo session, Radman extended his hand for a handshake while simultaneously leaning in for an attempt at a kiss. Baerbock, who is 42 years old, responded diplomatically by offering her cheek and swiftly turning towards the cameras.

🇭🇷🇩🇪 Croatian FM Gordan Grlic-Radman made an awkward attempt to kiss his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock at the EU ministerial summit in Berlin Balkans media and netizens heavily criticized the episode and even branded it ‘sexual harassment’. Source: @geopolitics_live pic.twitter.com/J0Jg7dI9Kt — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) November 4, 2023

Despite the uncomfortable situation, a giggle was heard from her, as captured in the video. After the photo session, Baerbock distanced herself from Radman, and diverted the attention to someone behind him. In contrast, the Croatian politician maintained his gaze on her. (RELATED: VICE Journalist Commits Career Suicide Following Sexual Harassment And Assault Allegations)

Radman defended his actions and denied the allegations, stating that it was a warm human approach. “I don’t know what the problem was… We always greet each other warmly. It is a warm human approach to a colleague,” he told reporters. However, prominent Croatian women’s rights activist Rada Boric criticized his behavior as inappropriate and a form of violence against women.

“It’s clear that such a relationship doesn’t exist here and that the (German) minister was left surprised with such closeness,” Boric said in a statement, per The New York Post.