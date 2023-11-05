Danny DeVito Says Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Political Career Spoiled ‘Twins’ Sequel

In a recent interview with GQ, Danny DeVito said that Arnold Schwarzenegger made a mistake in choosing a political career over their potential collaboration.

The two actors, known for their iconic roles in the movie “Twins,” had previously discussed a sequel, “Twins 2,” which didn’t materialize due to Schwarzenegger’s foray into politics. “Arnold [Schwarzenegger] and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2, because he became governor — which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” DeVito quipped.

Danny DeVito says his longtime friend and costar Arnold Schwarzenegger should have done ‘Twins 2’ instead of becoming governor. https://t.co/3qyW28zblw — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 5, 2023

Despite this setback, the two friends are now considering doing a new project together. “Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we’ve been chatting about.”

DeVito clarified that their new venture is not a sequel but rather a creative endeavor driven by their friendship and mutual enjoyment. He emphasized the compatibility of their personalities. “We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is,” he further added. (RELATED: ‘It Got Out Of Control’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Discusses Rivalry With Fellow Action Superstar)

Despite what other people think, Schwarzenegger believes politics fits him because of his capacity to unite people for the greater good. It was previously reported that the former Governor of California believes that he would have been a successful president. He pointed out that because he was born in Austria and not the United States, becoming president remains “the one thing” he was unable to accomplish in his storied career.

“I think that I would’ve made a great president. I think that I have the energy and the will to bring people together,” he said. While he may not have had the opportunity to pursue the presidency due to his birthplace, he conveyed a sense of conviction in his leadership abilities.