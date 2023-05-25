Arnold Schwarzenegger Has His Eyes Set On A Different Type Of Movie Role

Arnold Schwarzenegger will return to the silver screen after his four-year hiatus from acting with the upcoming film “Breakout,” but he also has his sights on a very different type of role.

The famous actor is recognized for being “The Terminator” and his unwavering dedication to his workout regime at the age of 75. He has done everything from starring in films to being the Governor of California, but a recent interview with Men’s Health revealed that he’s open to doing something else. When asked whether he’d consider a future in the Marvel Universe, Schwarzenegger replied, “If the role is right!”

Heroes don’t retire. They reload. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in FUBAR. Now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/KdkGctXTm1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 25, 2023

Schwarzenegger’s entire career could very well have been a lead-up to his epic debut as a Marvel character. After all, movies such as “Commando” and “The Terminator” sparked a wave of heroes that were absolutely ripped, and so the trend began.

Schwarzenegger was a huge Hollywood hit in the 80s movie era, and his blockbuster films have helped set the stage for the development of the Marvel Universe platform.

I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2023

His interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well-documented. He recently took to Twitter to praise Chris Pratt, who is married to Schwarzenegger’s daughter, for his stellar performance in the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. (RELATED: REPORT: Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Cyclist With His Vehicle)

Perhaps that was the foreshadowing of his entrance into the Marvel Universe as a new-age superhero that brings all the historic feels with it.