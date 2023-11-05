Tyson Recalls 30,000 Pounds Of Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Nuggets Over Metal Contamination Concerns

Tyson Foods has issued a recall Saturday for approximately 30,000 pounds of its dino-shaped chicken nuggets due to reports of small metal pieces found in some patties.

The recall pertains to 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen “fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties.” These bags feature a “best if used by date” of September 4, 2024.

The affected products were distributed in several states, including Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. While there has been one minor oral injury reported in connection with the consumption of these chicken nuggets, no other injuries have been reported thus far. (RELATED: Tyson CFO Pleads Guilty To Public Intoxication, Trespassing After Being Found Asleep In Stranger’s Bed)

“The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken patty product,” the statement reads. “There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service expressed concern that consumers may still have the recalled “fun nuggets” in their freezers. They strongly advised anyone in possession of these products to promptly discard or return them, the announcement further added.

Tyson Foods has provided guidance for purchasers and consumers of the recalled nuggets, recommending that they cut the UPC and date code from the packaging and contact Tyson at 1-855-382-3101 for further instructions. It is essential to act swiftly to ensure the safety of those who may have purchased the affected product.