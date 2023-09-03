Over 245,000 Pounds Of Chicken Strips Recalled After Consumer Reportedly Suffers Injury

A Missouri-based company has recalled over 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strip meals over possible plastic contamination after a customer suffered an injury.

Conagra Brands, Inc. issued a recall of 245,366 frozen Banquet Chicken Strip Meals after the company received a complaint that a customer had gotten an “oral injury” due to plastic in the chicken strip part of the meal, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The FSIS warns of the possibility that the product may contain “extraneous materials.”

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product,” the press release issued Saturday read.

#Alert ConAgra Brands Inc. Recalls Banquet Brand Frozen Chicken Strips Entree Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination https://t.co/hdPSWjNBqQ — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) September 3, 2023

The 8.9 0z frozen chicken strip meals that are being recalled were produced on "June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023, and July 17, 2023." The number "EST. P-9" can be seen on the side of the product, representing the establishment number, according to the press release.

Various best-used-by dates of December 11, 2024, January 1, 2025, or January 7, 2025, are also reported to be seen on the product’s packaging. The packaging for the frozen chicken strip meals also contains lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820.

“FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products,” the press release said. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The FSIS warns that some of these products may be in people’s freezers, and advises that “consumers who have purchased these products” not eat them and instead toss them out or return them where they were purchased.