Video Shows Police Officers Rescuing Drowning Blind Dog From Frigid Pond

A bodycam video emerged of New York City police officers wading into a frigid pond Tuesday and pulling a blind dog drowning in it to safety.

The officers, identified as Officers Williams and Esposito of the 113th precinct of the New York Police Department (NYPD), rescued the drowning eight-year-old blind Border Collie named Sparky from the freezing Baisley Pond in Jamaica, Queens, in response to 911 calls, the NYPD video showed.

The officers could be heard repeatedly groaning and gasping in reaction to the frigidity of the pond as they waded along to reach Sparky lodged amidst the reeds. “Pup, you’re okay, you’re okay,” said one of the officers, per the video. “Hey, c’mon, c’mon,” one was heard coaxing Sparky, after which the officers seized it by its mane and lifted it off to land.

“Okay, okay,” said Officer Esposito, in between gasps, as he set Sparky down on the grass. “Will, you’re good?” he asked Officer Williams, per the video.

“We got the dog out of the water,” Officer Esposito radioed in part, the video showed. The officers put the dog in their patrol vehicle and covered it with a jacket.

“You’re all right?” Officer William asked.

“I can’t feel anything,” Officer Esposito replied, apparently referring to his freezing wet legs. “Blast the heat.”

The officers transported Sparky to an emergency veterinary clinic, where the collie and its owner were reunited, per the video. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Rescuing Teen Hanging Off Bridge As Train Approaches)

New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban praised the officers. “NYPD officers go above and beyond for those we serve — and their pets. Great job by @NYPD113Pct Officers Williams & Esposito for their quick actions to save this pup!” he tweeted.

The NYPD 113th Precinct where the officers served tweeted, “This is [sic] our cops!”

The officers also drew praise from netizens as well as from colleagues outside New York City. “Outstanding work @NYPDnews, Officers Williams and Esposito epitomize the very best of the profession,” the Massachusetts State Police tweeted.